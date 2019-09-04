Severe traffic delays on A607 near Melton after collision

Have your say

There are currently long delays for traffic on the A607 near Melton following a road collision.

Reports have been made to Leicestershire Police of an incident between Craftsmans Way and the Queniborough roundabout with jams in both directions as a consequence.

An air ambulance crew were spotted landing near the scene but there is no news yet on any casualties.

County Hall’s Area Traffic Control team said: “Police are closing the road between Craftsmans Way and the Queinborough roundabout.

“It currently looks to be causing severe delays.

“Best to avoid that area if possible.”