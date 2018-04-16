Seven fire crews alerted to van blaze at Thurmaston

A vehicle was destroyed by fire and the building it was housed in was damaged in an incident at Thurmaston on Thursday.

Seven crews of firefighters, from Birstall, Leicester, Kibworth and Shepshed, attended the scene, on Rookery Lane, at 3.39pm with the blaze being brought under control three hours later.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had started because of an electrical fault within the battery storage of the vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “A call was received to reports of an LPG-fuelled van involved in fire located within a building.

“Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a main jet was used to extinguish the fire and external monitoring of cladding took place using a thermal image camera.”