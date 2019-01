A special service of rededication will be lead by the Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at St James’ Church, Burton Lazars, on Sunday, following the recent refurbishment of the building.

The refurbishment included giving the church a toilet, a small kitchen/servery, a new meeting room/vestry plus a new heating and lighting system.

The Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow PHOTO: Supplied

All are welcome to attend the service which starts at 3.30pm.

For more information call church warden Jenny Pengelly on (01664) 668095.