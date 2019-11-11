Service held in Melton to mark Armistice Day

Armistice Day was honoured this morning (Monday) in Melton with a service outside the town’s Royal British Legion headquarters in Thorpe End.

Prayers were said by the Rev James Skinner and the Last Post was sounded by Phil Hardy after a minute’s silence was held at 11am - the time hostilities ceased on November 11, 1918, to mark the end of the First World War.

Rev James Skinner takes the Armistice Day service in Melton outside the Royal British Legion EMN-191111-125134001

Standard bearers and members attended from the town’s various veteran organisations and Melton Borough Council was represented by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Peter Faulkner.