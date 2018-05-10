Seniors in Melton get hands-on during chocolate workshop

Seniors in Melton tried their hand at chocolate making at a free Royal Voluntary Service event at the beginning of the month.

Residents and visitors at Gretton Court sheltered housing complex were shown the sweet craft by chocolatier Tom Phillips from Handmade by Hannah’s in Quorn.

The workshop was part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give elderly people in Leicester (and across the UK) an opportunity to try something new for free in their local community.

Bette Holmes who attended the event said: “These sorts of things are so important. They brighten the day up and give you something to look forward to. I think it’s wonderful.”

The next Prudential First Time for Everything scheme in Leicestershire will be indoor seated archery at Syston Community Hall, on Thursday, May 31, at 10.30am.