Send us your Melton World Book Day pictures

Thousands of children across the Melton borough will be celebrating World Book Day today.

They will be encouraged to dress up as their favourite book character as part of the annual event.

World Book Day is a charity and millions of £1 book tokens will be distributed to children across the country.

They can be exchanged at book stores for one of 12 special £1 books .

Here at the Melton Times we would love to see pictures of children getting into the spirit of the event.

We will have a special gallery on our website and will also be publishing some of the pictures in the newspaper.

Parents or guardians are welcome to send pictures from home and we are also encouraging schools and pre-schools to send group pictures of participants.

Email your pictures to john.mason@jpimedia.co.uk with brief details of who is in the photograph and which character they are dressed up as.