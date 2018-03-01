Send the Melton Times photos of your little book worms for World Book Day

Today is World Book Day, and we know many youngsters will be dressing up as their favourite literary characters.

The Melton Times is planning to run pictures from local schools and pre-schools in next week’s edition as pupils get into the spirit of the event.

If your school or pre-school is marking World Book Day by encouraging children to dress up as Harry Potter, Little Red Riding Hood or Where’s Wolly please email your pictures to john.mason@jpress.co.uk, with brief details of who is in the photograph and which character they are portraying.

Now in its 21st year, the annual celebration of reading is celebrated across the world. For more information visit http://www.worldbookday.com/