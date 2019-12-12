Seasonal creations delight visitors at Melton Christmas Tree Festival

Thousands of people from all over the country enjoyed this year’s spectacular Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church, Melton.

Trees of all shapes, designs and sizes graced the beautiful Grade I Listed building for the five day event, which ended on Tuesday (December 3).

Rev Kevin Ashby's wife Alison can't believe his Monstrosi-tree creation PHOTO: Tim Williams

Each year people come up with an amazing variety of inventive ideas for more unusual trees and this year was no exception.

Phil Balding, one of the organisers, said: “The feedback from those who visited this year has been fantastic and we couldn’t have done it without an amazing team of hard-working volunteers.

“There has been a great feeling of camaraderie and commitment from everyone involved. This has resulted in a real buzz of excitement around the place. It’s been hard work to organise but it has also been a lot of fun.

“Many people have said that the tree festival makes Christmas for them. If they leave the festival with a smile on their face then it makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Church member Lisa Taylor with her Christmas tree PHOTO: Tim Williams

“To all our many sponsors and those who have donated food, sweets, their time, love and energy we say a great big thank you. You have all been amazing.

“We also added lots more entertainment this year and people have been able to meet and have their pictures taken with our own Queen Elsa from the Disney film Frozen and also with Santa.”

This year’s festival kicked off with a wine and buffet preview evening on Thursday (November 28) when the Christmas tree lights were switched on by brave seven-year-old Evie Moore, who has twice battled leukaemia.

Other entertainment during the festival, which has been running for 17 years, included pianists Jill Wallis, Dan Newing and Steve Boxall, 15-year-old singer Flo Rudkin, Leicester Morris Men, with their brightly coloured faces and feathers in their hats, New St George Morris dancers, the Capella Choir and local singer-songwriter George Simpson, who was voted the nation’s top wedding singer in June of this year.

Christmas trees in the church always pull in the crowds PHOTO: Tim Williams

For more pictures of the event visit www.meltontimes.co.uk

Visitors admire all the various tree themes PHOTO: Tim Williams