Sci-fi fans have an out of this world experience at heroic first Melton Mowbray Super Con

Stormtroppers and Transformers. These were just some of the sci-fi and comic book characters parading round at Melton Mowbray Super Con on Saturday.

The family-friendly event, a first for Melton, was held at Pera Business Park and organised by Savage Beast Events.

Star Wars arrives in Melton PHOTO: Tim Williams

Several hundred attendees enjoyed a variety of attractions including flying parrots, stroking animals, seeing magic tricks, watching a hypnotist show, having photos taken with the Star Wars scenes and Transformers car and costume character, lightsaber training, video gaming and purchasing souvenirs from the geeky trader stalls.

Natalie Gosley of Savage Beast Events said: “We were delighted by how warmly our event was received.

“Many people didn’t quite know what to expect as this was a first comic convention for the town, but the feedback has been fantastic.

“We’ve had an influx of messages from people who attended saying what a great time they had, and how much their children enjoyed themselves.

Reality games were a popular attraction PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The East Midlands Garrison were a huge hit especially due to the recent Star Wars film Solo still showing in cinemas.

“To top it off, The Geek Asylum raised an impressive £150 for Meningitis Now with their charity tombola, a charity close to my heart as my own son was struck with pneumococcal meningitis last year.”

Savage Beast Events are in talks with Pera in regards to a potential return next year.

Something for everyone around the convention stalls PHOTO: Tim Williams

Stormtroopers and lightsabers in the main hall PHOTO: Tim Williams