Schools in the Melton borough ‘do their thing’ for Children in Need

Schools across the Melton borough led the fun as they raised money for Children in Need on Friday.

From crazy hair days to bake sales, the chance to dress spotty or in pyjamas proved a hit with students and staff alike.

Croxton Kerrial schoolpupils immersed in a day full of dressing up spotty or as Pudsey Bear. They also took part in a 'Spotacular' talent show. A supporter of the school made 108 cupcakes for staff and children. A terrific �175.10 was raised PHOTO: Supplied

And there were lots of fundraising events going on with LIPSYNC battles, talent shows and teacher versus pupil competitions aplenty, as everyone reached deep to support the cause.

This year’s BBC Children in Need raised more than £50million on Friday night as donations from local events held around the UK were combined with those made by viewers watching the telethon.

And more is expected to come in as events such as those held in the borough send in their total donations.

Gaddesby's non-uniform day, assault course challenge and Design Pudsey a new outfit competition raised �168.41 for Children in Need PHOTO: Supplied

John Ferneley College students and staff raised funds for Children in Need and The Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation. They held a non-uniform day, LIPSYNC battle, cake sale, Mario Kart competition and a students versus teachers basketball match. Students also got the chance to throw wet sponges at some of their teachers in the stocks. A total of �1157.59 was raised PHOTO: Supplied

Children at St Francis paid �1 to dress up as what they'd like to be when they grow up. Staff also got into the spirit of the day and dressed up, not as teachers, but artists, hairdressers and chefs. Some of the school's Year 6 girls also baked and sold cakes. The school raised �259 PHOTO: Supplied

Swallowdale raised �500 for Children in Need with a cake sale and a pyjama day PHOTO: Supplied

Children at Thrussington School dressed up in spots to help raise money for Children in Need. They raised �93.24 PHOTO: Supplied

Whissendine School's young governors organised a weeks worth of fun! Each class has been involved in their own Wonderful Whissendine Bake-Off so that the cakes could be sold, for 50p each, during a morning break cake sale. Pupils also had a pyjama and slipper-wearing day as well as participated in a Wonderful Whissendine Spotacular Talent Show. A huge �508.14 has been raised for Children in Need

Pupils at Wymondham St Peter's School enjoyed a fun day for Children in Need. The day began with an assembly about the meaning of Children in Need and culminated in an amazing talent show to which parents were invited. All the children dressed up in spots and took part in a name the duck competition, Pudsey cake decorating, Pudsey headband making and a colouring competition PHOTO: Supplied