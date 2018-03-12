Schoolchildren from Waltham and Redmile build story characters out of the snow to celebrate World Book Day due to site closures

Heavy snowfall didn’t stop schoolchildren from Waltham and Redmile from enjoying World Book Day.

Although both schools had to be closed recently due to inclement weather and ensuring the safety of families and staff, teachers set the children a special challenge; to create a character from their favourite book out of snow.

A football player from a Match of the Day Annual PHOTO: Supplied

Executive head teacher of both schools, Julie Hopkins, said: “Closing the schools was always a difficult decision to make, especially when there were so many exciting things planned for the children.

“The children and staff were very imaginative with their creations and have had some good discussions and laughs back in school.

“Our planned activities were rescheduled last week because many of the children had costumes that they were longing to wear, although I think the 2018 snowy World Book Day characters were their highlight.”

Cinderella PHOTO: Supplied

Goldilocks from Goldilocks and the Three Bears PHOTO: Supplied

Thomas (pupil at Waltham) and his Harry Potter snowman from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone PHOTO: Supplied