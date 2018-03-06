Scheme launched to reduce Melton traffic delays from roadworks

Motorists across the Melton borough may soon be confronted by fewer delays from roadworks if a new County Hall scheme works.

Leicestershire County Council has introduced a new permit initiative which will give the authority more control over the works that take place on roads across the county.

Under the scheme, the council has more of a say over the timing, duration and how works are carried out to minimise any adverse impact on motorists.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: “Roadworks can be a source of frustration for motorists as they can cause delays and disruption.

“Permit schemes have been used in other areas of the country to great effect and we have tailored ours to the county’s particular needs.

“The scheme will give us a better opportunity to reduce the impact that works have on motorists and businesses across Leicestershire.”

Utility companies have only had to give the council notice of their intention to carry out roadworks. Now, anyone carrying out non-emergency road or street works has to apply for a permit in advance.