Santa Vale of Belvoir pub collections raise £420 for stillbirth and neonatal death charity

Santa took time out from wrapping presents when he visited drinkers in Vale of Belvoir pubs on Christmas Eve.

Tom Fairbrother from Stathern dressed up as Father Christmas, and with the help of his elves, orchestrated a Christmas present crawl to raise cash for Still Birth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS).

He said: “Everyone was very welcoming and customers all gave generously whilst receiving Christmas goodies in return.

“We raised £420.20 for SANDS proving how generous people can be. Special thanks to all the landlords and ladies who allowed us to collect for this fantastic cause.”

Pubs Tom and his elves visited included The Windmill at Redmile, The Anchor at Plungar, The Plough at Stathern, The Nags Head at Harby, Rose and Crown at Hose and The Crown and Plough at Long Clawson.

To donate to visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-fairbrother1 or text TFUK99 with amount to 70070.