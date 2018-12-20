Santa’s Melton Elves wrap up Christmas in a day for men

Over 100 Christmas presents were wrapped at the Blokes’ Shopping Day event in Melton.

Men that left their shopping to the last minute could leave their gifts with two elf helpers who would do the wrapping for them.

Christmas tree and classic cars in the Market Place PHOTO: Tim Williams

Shelagh Core, Melton BID manager, said: “Presents were wrapped non-stop for five and half hours.

“Whilst waiting men were sent packing with vouchers for a warm drink in More Coffee Co or a beer in The Cutting Room.

“It’s a bit of fun and there was a real Christmas buzz in the town.”

To add to the ambiance there were vintage and classic cars scattered in the Market Place and there was musical entertainment from 103 The Eye.

Cars new and old to look at in town PHOTO: Tim Williams

The event will return next year.