The Rutland and Melton branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has announced the winners of another successful summer prize draw.

A total of £1,245 was raised pushing the annual fundraising figure to a little over £6,000 so far. Chairman Bill Roberts drew the names.

The committee is very grateful to everyone who has contributed and hopes to add significantly more before the year is out.

The RNLI will have a stall later this month at Wing Summer Festival.