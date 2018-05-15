Row over memorial plaque for Asfordby war heroes

An Asfordby pensioner is campaigning for a plaque to be installed on the parish hall to recognise it being built in honour of the 38 village servicemen killed during the First World War.

John Bullimore is unhappy that parish councillors have refused permission for the sign to be put up with the word ‘memorial’ included.

He has researched the history of the hall and found that it was opened in September 1927, eight years after a public meeting led to the council backing calls for the building to commemorate the fallen from the Great War.

There has been no inscription to indicate why it was built and Mr Bullimore (83) says there should be, particularly as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

He said: “There were about 400 men who went to fight in the First World War - which was about one-third of the village - and 38 never came home.

“This plaque would only be A4 size so it’s not enormous and I don’t know why the council won’t allow it.

“I just think the hall deserves to be known for what it was built for.”

Asfordby Parish Council confirmed it had rejected the installation of the plaque at its March meeting.

A statement reads: “Because of the council’s own rules the matter cannot be discussed again for six months.

“After this time the decision can be reviewed. Mr Bullimore is aware of this.”