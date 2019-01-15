Rotary competitions offer kids in the Melton borough the chance to shine

Young people in the Melton borough are being offered the chance to shine in a series of competitions organised by Rotary.

The Melton clubs are encouraging participation in the local stage of the following competitions:

Young Artist - Allows young artists to express their ideas through any artistic medium other than photography, by interpreting a given theme and using artistic skill, imagination and creativity. The theme for 2019 is ‘Beauty of Nature’. Any medium is acceptable including ceramics. Entries need to be submitted by February 27. The presentation of awards will take place at De Montfort University in June.

Young Musician - Provides a stage for musical talent to shine. The instrumental categories are solo, ensemble (two to five people) and group. The vocal categories are solo, ensemble (two to five people) and choirs. Entries need to be submitted by January 21.

Young Photographer - Gives young people the opportunity to showcase their work. The theme this year is ‘Beauty of Nature’. Photographs should be taken digitally and will be judged on technical merit, and the imaginative interpretation of the theme. Entries should be submitted by February 27. Workshops and presentation of awards will take place at De Montfort University in June.

Entries are invited from individuals as well as schools, youth clubs, Scouts, Guides, young farmers groups and any other youth organisation.

To enter any or all of the above, call Maggie Saunders on (01664) 500057 or email magswilson2@hotmail.com as soon as possible for further details.

Rotarian Eric Sylt said: “Activities and competitions organised by Rotary clubs can change the lives and career paths of those who choose to get involved.

“Through participation young people have been able to achieve scholarships, travel on cultural exchanges, and help a community through a service project.

“Competitions usually take place at local, regional and national levels and are designed to enable young people to demonstrate those skills and talents which will develop their self confidence and life skills.”