Two dedicated educators from Leicester have returned from the Philippines after instructing native teachers how to use computers.

Funded through the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray and supported by a district grant from the Rotary Foundation, Kully and Valerie travelled to Tacloban to deliver a second phase of a teacher training programme - advising 52 teachers in the use of IT in the classroom.

Both found that their work from 2016 has been cascaded by the local Education Committee to every school in the district, meaning that potentially 15,000 children will have benefited from their teachers attending the initial programme and then in turn taking the expertise back to their individual schools.

This year they found a much greater awareness in the use of IT and the various platforms available to teachers and their “pupils” eager to learn about even more advanced techniques and developments in education.