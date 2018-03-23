Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir support global tree planting initiative

The president of Rotary International has issued a challenge to all 1.3 million Rotarians worldwide to plant a tree during 2018 to change the environment for the better.

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray Belvoir has taken up the challenge with enthusiastic gusto and encourages other clubs to do the same.

The picture shows local Rotarian Mike Hind-Woodward of Whissendine donating 65 English oak trees that he has pot-grown over the last five to six years to Simon Bentley, the director of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

The Trust planted them at their new three acre reserve at Lubenham near Market Harborough.