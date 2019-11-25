Rotarians plant more than 100 trees in Melton park

More than 100 trees have been planted in a Melton park in a bid to encourage more birds and wildlife to enjoy the town for generations to come.

Members of Melton Mowbray Rotary Club descended on Egerton Park on Saturday morning to plant a mix of trees, including oak, hawthorn, rowan, blackthorn, silver birch and hazel.

Rotarians David Ward and John Dehnel take part in the tree-planting project in Melton's Egerton Park EMN-191125-103810001

This was the second time the club, supported by The Woodland Trust and Melton Town Estate, has planted trees in the town parks.

A site by the river was chosen this year in a bid to enhance the town estate’s efforts to stimulate wild flowers to grow in the area.

Rotary members plan to continue the programme in the future, with over 100 trees being planted every year.

Adrienne Holland, president of the club, said: “This is a fine example of Rotarians enjoying working together, and with partners, for the environment and climate, to help build a sustainable future for our local community.”