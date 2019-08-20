Road blocked for three hours after Thorpe Arnold collision

Have your say

Emergency services attended when two vehicles collided at Thorpe Arnold yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The A607 was closed to traffic for more than three hours following the incident, which happened near the junction with Melton Spinney Road.

Firefighters from the Melton station were on the scene along with Leicestershire Police officers to deal with the aftermath.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called out to a two-car collision at 2.44pm on Thorpe Road.

“The road was blocked following the incident and none of those in the vehicles appeared to be injured.

“The road was reopened again at 6pm.”