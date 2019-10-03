Residents shaken by earthquake across Melton borough and Rutland

Have your say

A minor earthquake was recorded across Melton and Rutland last night (Wednesday) with residents reporting a loud rumble shortly before 7.30pm.

The British Geological Survey confirmed this morning it was a quake and it measured 2.4 in magnitude, with the epicentre at 4km north east of Melton Mowbray.

A spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “We can confirm it was an earthquake measuring 2.4 in magnitude at 7.22pm.

“It was reported by people in the Melton and Oakham areas.

“We have around 10 earthquakes of this size reported in the UK every year although this one was 360 times smaller than the much bigger 4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Melton area in October 2001.”

No damage to property has so far been reported but the noise of the quake was heard across the borough and across large parts of Rutland.

Reports from householders described it variously as ‘sounded like thunder’, ‘thought it was a train passing’, ‘there was a very deep rumble’ and ‘the windows rattled’.

The spokeswoman added: “This scale of quake would cause very little damage.

“It would just lead to the shaking of houses and maybe something falling off a property.

“We have had a number of reports from people who heard it, from Melton Mowbray, Oakham and surrounding towns and villages.”

The earthquake was recorded by scientists at the survey’s Charnwood Forest site.

Go online at www.earthquakes.bgs.ac.uk/questionnaire/EqQuestIntro.html to record your experiences of the earthquake to help the British Geological Survey with their research.

Did you hear the earthquake and was there any damage to your property as a result? Email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk to tell the Melton Times.