Residents cope with heavy floods across Melton area

Heavy recent rain across the Melton area has left residents having to cope with flooded roads, footpaths and farmland.

Our photographer Tim Williams has been out and about capturing some of the soggy scenes at Thorpe Arnold, Whissendine, Langham and Wymondham in the last few days.

Flooding at Langham this week EMN-191029-094141001

There remains a flood alert for villagers living near the River Wreake with river levels reported high and a consquent risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency said this morning (Tuesday) that areas most at risk were low-lying agricultural land and roads, including at Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake.

Residents at Hoby, Brooksby, Syston, Melton and Asfordby including Station Lane, are being told to be aware of the flooding risk.

An agency spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the situation.

Flooding at Wymondham this week EMN-191029-094130001

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Flooding at Thorpe Arnold this week EMN-191029-094204001