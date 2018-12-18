Resident suffers smoke inhalation in Melton house fire

Have your say

A person was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after fire broke out in their Melton home this morning (Tuesday).

Two crews of firefighters from the town station attended the incident, in Winster Crescent, at 9.46am.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also sent a crew to the scene of the blaze.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call reporting a kitchen fire.

“On arrival, crews found it was a small fire in the kitchen area of a semi-detached property, which was out on their arrival.

“An ambulance was requested to treat a person suffering from smoke inhalation.”