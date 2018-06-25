Rempstone residents lend a helping hand during village clean-up

Rempstone got a good going over, when residents got together on Saturday for a clean-up.

Over thirty villagers assembled at the village hall to collect bin bags, protective gloves, litter pickers and hi vis jackets.

Then it was off to spend a busy morning clearing the verges, roadsides and lay-bys of rubbish, weeds, hay and straw that had collected over the months.

The clean-up, an initiative of Rempstone Parish Council was supported by Cemex who provided the safety jackets, and members of the village hall committee who served welcome tea, coffee and bacon butties to those taking part.

“It was great to see so many villagers coming out and spending their morning doing this work,” said Nicola Dalton, vice-chair of this parish council.

“With less funding available for highway maintenance from local authority it is good to keep the village looking as neat and tidy as possible, and we hope that visitors to our village fete this weekend will appreciate our efforts.”