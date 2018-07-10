Rempstone Fete raises cash for village venues

Rempstone Fete sparkled all the way in glorious summer sunshine.

From early morning to mid-afternoon residents and visitors enjoyed the wide range of stalls and activities whilst raising funds for Rempstone’s village hall and All Saints Church.

The result was a staggering £1,000 going to each organisation.

The two committees had come together to plan an event to attract people of all ages. From breakfast butties to cream teas, kitchen volunteers were kept flat out all day.

Attractions included cake and bric-a-brac stalls, new and previously owned clothing, tombolas, plants stall and Pimm’s and ice cream.

The organisers had arranged for the old Main Road to have a temporary closure notice so additional stalls and games could be added and led to the event continuing in the garden of Elms Farmhouse.

Nigel Burton lent his Ransome built steam engine ‘Jubilee’ which was kept in steam throughout the day by Geoff and Tom James.

A popular attraction was ‘Guess the weight of the Pig’ – with Mabel an Oxford Sandy and Black, born on April 4, a big draw. Mabel, who has been bred in the village by Jesse Chapman, weighed in at 36.8 kilograms. The prize of a joint of pork, went to Frances Beckitt.