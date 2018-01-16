Regular Saturday family fun returns to Melton church

Saturday marked the return of the activities mornings at St Mary’s Church in Melton, and what a celebration it proved to be for visitors of all ages.

Things got underway in the Market Place when at 10.15am, New St George Morris dancers put on a display, before leading people into the church where the Want2Dance group performed modern jive routines with a touch of swing.

Dancing wasn’t all that was on offer. Hattie the clown provided entertainment for children and guests were able to decorate gingerbead men, share a special celebration cake made by Marie Styles and have some jelly and ice-cream.

Church activities also included the opportunity to make spinners, design paper churches, face painting, a prayer area, big games, a riddle table, quiz, an art corner and the chance to learn chess and lace-making.

The morning finished with a short act of worship and the St Mary’s Church bells rang out for 20 minutes at 12 noon.