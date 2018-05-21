Redmile Primary School pleased at maintaining ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

A recent Ofsted inspection judged that Redmile Primary School continues to be ‘Outstanding.’

The inspection, called a no formal designation monitoring inspection, was carried out because Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector was concerned about a possible decline in standards, due to what appeared to be a sudden decline in test results.

In his report Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector Clive Moss said: “The head teacher, the governing, the senior leaders and other leaders at the school are highly effective in identifying things that need to be improved and then in dealing with them.

“The school has responded promptly and vigorously to the dip in the progress of the pupils who completed Key Stage 2 suggested by the provisional national test and assessment results for 2017. The explanation of what happened for each pupil is detailed, well-grounded in evidence, and convincing.

“Currently, the pupils are making solid and secure gains in their knowledge, skills and understanding in a range of subjects. The teachers use what they know about the pupils to set challenging work for them.”

The staff were praised for being outward-looking but have been told to ensure that teachers have a secure understanding of what is needed for the pupils to achieve greater depth in their learning and to demonstrate mastery in mathematics.

Redmile Primary School is part of Diocese of Leicester Academies Trust and converted to an academy in 2014. The school has almost doubled in size since executive head teacher Mrs Julie Hopkins took charge in 2015: 51 in 2015 rising to 98 in 2018.

Mrs Hopkins, who is also in charge at Waltham Primary School, said: “I am thrilled with the outcome of the inspection and very proud of all the staff and children who responded superbly well on the day, just as they do every day.

“It was a very intense experience, particularly as The Trust was also being inspected (including my other school, Waltham) with our judgements about sustained outstanding practise being verified.

“Parents are clearly delighted with the education we provide, as the school continues to expand in numbers.”