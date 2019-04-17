Rare chance to see ancient monument at Wyfordby open day

Visitors to a Heritage Open Day on Easter Monday will get a rare chance to look round the site of a deserted village and medieval manor house.

The event is being held at Wyfordby Church, from 11am until 4pm, which is adjacent to this ancient monument which is on private land and is not normally open to the public.

Julia Hawley, a parochial church council member for the parish, said: “The idea for the day came when, in a church tidy-up, a folder was found which contained press articles and photographs from when the church was restored and reopened in the 1960s.

“Fundraising is currently taking place to replace the church roof following three separate lead thefts, as well as altering the church to make it more suitable for wider community use.”

Anyone with information or photographs about the church is welcome to bring them along.Refreshments will be served with proceeds and donations to go to church capital projects.