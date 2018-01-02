Ragdale Hall Spa near Melton introduces luxury rooftop pool

The much-anticipated new addition to Ragdale Hall Spa’s extensive facilities, the Rooftop Infinity Pool, opened before Christmas.

Ragdale Hall’s co-owner, Michael Isaacs, was joined by regular Ragdale guest Judy Court to cut the ribbon and declare the new pool and lounge officially open.

People socialising in the new rooftop pool at Ragdale PHOTO: Supplied

The pool is Ragdale’s sixth pool, and offers guests an open air, heated rooftop pool experience, complete with breath-taking views over the grounds and rolling Leicestershire countryside in the distance.

The new pool is complemented by a top floor lounge and, downstairs, a completely redesigned exercise pool area featuring bespoke LED mood lighting, designed in part by the team behind the light show at the Rio Olympics’ opening ceremony.

Michael Isaacs said: “We really do feel we have a unique feature here, taking full advantage of the amazing view. We hope all our guests will enjoy it.”

The Rooftop Infinity Pool continues the Ragdale Hall team’s sensitive development of the original 1785 hall, with the clever use of external materials to reflect the sky and envelop the new structure.

The 12m x 3.5m stainless steel pool was designed and manufactured in Austria by Berndorf Baederau and features reclining underwater massage jet seating, coloured underwater lighting, an infinity edge, and is heated to 35 degrees.

The multimillion-pound development enhances Ragdale Hall’s award-winning spa facilities which include the Thermal Spa and indoor and outdoor pools, making them the most extensive in the UK.

Ragdale Hall Spa was recently voted the UK’s Best Destination Spa by the Good Spa Guide (and is also a GSG Five Bubble rated spa) and has received the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding customer service every year since the award was introduced in 2010.

Ragdale Hall Spa is a privately-owned destination spa and has grown consistently under the current owners since 1990, employing more than 500 people in a variety of roles - and prides itself on being ‘a dedicated spa like no other.’

The team behind the Rooftop Pool project includes: building contractor - Taylor Pearson Construction of Woodhall Spa (who were also responsible for the Verandah Bar extension in 2016); architects - William Saunders of Newark (who have designed most of Ragdale Hall’s recent buildings including the Thermal Spa, Pavilion and Verandah Bar).