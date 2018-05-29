Quacktastic Great Melton Duck Race goes swimmingly for Rotary club

Have your say

The popular Great Melton Duck Race was brought back into the town this year alongside the Melton Show and Festival.

Usually held at Twinlakes the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray wanted to attract more families to take part and spectate at the event this time.

Rotarians Julia Hinde, Janet Shortland and Alison Blythe busy selling the ducks PHOTO: Tim Williams

Tickets were sold to local people in the Market Place on Saturday and others at the show on Sunday and Monday.

The race, on Monday, was supposed to be held on the river near Egerton Lodge but because of low river flow and wind direction it was moved to the river near Play Close instead.

Rotarian Helen Bett said: “The weather was fantastic and local people were very generous.

“We raised £1,000 for Kids’ Day Out for disabled and disadvantaged children and other charities supported by Rotary.

The ducks being collected having drifted down the river PHOTO: Melton Rotary @meltonrotary

“The ducks, 1,000 of them, sailed slowly and majestically.”

The winners were - 1st place: Ian from Melton (£75), 2nd place : Andy from Melton (£50), 3rd place: Charles from London.

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s hook-a-duck paddling pool for children at Melton Show and Festival helped drum up support for the race.