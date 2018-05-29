Quacking good races and village family fun at Wymeswold

One of the ducks is cheered on at the finish of the five-mile race PHOTO: Tim Williams
One of the ducks is cheered on at the finish of the five-mile race PHOTO: Tim Williams
0
Have your say

Crowds flocked to Wymeswold for the twelfth Wymeswold Waddle (five-mile race) and Fun Run (two-kilometre race), as well as the first-time Duckling Dash (two-kilometre race for children).

A total of 670 runners took part in the chip timed races organised by Wymeswold Running Club. A new record, and 70 more than last year.

The Duckling Dash gets under way PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Duckling Dash gets under way PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Fun Run was held over a reduced 1,500 metre distance due to the warm weather.

Niall Gardam, ‘waddle’ race director, said: “All three of our running club events were held in support of the Wymeswold Community First Responders.

“The day also included family duck races which raised over £1,000 for various good causes.

“The village fete was in full swing and featured a fly-past by a Second World War Dakota plane, which I have always thought is a highlight.

Entrants in the Fun Run take it easy on a hot day PHOTO: Tim Williams

Entrants in the Fun Run take it easy on a hot day PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The Windmill Inn was a hive of activity and the local Scouts, playgroup and other associations had stalls.”

The Mayor of Charnwood started the Waddle race.

Helen Emmet, Nichola Hather and Carol Ellix raise funds for Wymeswold Playgroup PHOTO: Tim Williams

Helen Emmet, Nichola Hather and Carol Ellix raise funds for Wymeswold Playgroup PHOTO: Tim Williams