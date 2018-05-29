Quacking good races and village family fun at Wymeswold

Have your say

Crowds flocked to Wymeswold for the twelfth Wymeswold Waddle (five-mile race) and Fun Run (two-kilometre race), as well as the first-time Duckling Dash (two-kilometre race for children).

A total of 670 runners took part in the chip timed races organised by Wymeswold Running Club. A new record, and 70 more than last year.

The Duckling Dash gets under way PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Fun Run was held over a reduced 1,500 metre distance due to the warm weather.

Niall Gardam, ‘waddle’ race director, said: “All three of our running club events were held in support of the Wymeswold Community First Responders.

“The day also included family duck races which raised over £1,000 for various good causes.

“The village fete was in full swing and featured a fly-past by a Second World War Dakota plane, which I have always thought is a highlight.

Entrants in the Fun Run take it easy on a hot day PHOTO: Tim Williams

“The Windmill Inn was a hive of activity and the local Scouts, playgroup and other associations had stalls.”

The Mayor of Charnwood started the Waddle race.