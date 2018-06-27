Put your worthy cause forward for a donation from The Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show

Community and voluntary groups, small charities, sports clubs, schools and deserving causes are encouraged to apply for cash funding from the organisers of The Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show.

Due to a bumper attendance at last year’s “record-breaking” event, the organising committee is in a position to donate money to those worthy organisations, which really need it.

Meeting the gorillas will be one of the highlights for children at this year's event PHOTO: Supplied

Colin Green, a member of the organising committee, said: “The show in 2017 raised more money than ever before thanks to the thousands who came, and we want to give it away to small local charities and good causes.

“Normally we choose one or two big charities to support such as LOROS or the air ambulance, so we thought this time it would be nice to help the little causes.

“We want you to decide, and we hope this money can make a difference.

“A group we have recently donated to are the Grantham Canal Society.”

Potential beneficiaries are invited to apply for up to £500 donations by emailing Simon Dubbin at s.dubbs69@gmail.com, stating who they are and specifying what difference the funding will make.

The Great Rempstone Steam and Country Show has been running for more than 60 years, with nearly £200,000 donated in recent years.

This year’s show (July 14 and 15) is another action packed one. Family entertainment lined up includes an old time fairground, wildlife conservation, reptile area, companion dog show on the Sunday, numerous market and craft stalls, arena events, gorillas, a monster steam engine, circus skills and treasure hunt.

For more information visit www.rempstonesteam.org