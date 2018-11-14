Public respond after man collapses in Melton town centre

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after collapsing in the street in Melton town centre.

Members of the public attempted to help him by administering resuscitation until the emergency services arrived on the scene.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call at 9.17am on Tuesday to Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray.

“The caller reported a person had collapsed.

“We sent a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance and transported a patient to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.”