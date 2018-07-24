Pub pals lengthy bike ride from Nether Broughton to Cromer raises £1,600 for Prostate Cancer UK

Have your say

Drinking buddies at The Anchor in Nether Broughton have cycled 123 miles to Cromer for charity.

Landlord Paul Cousin, Andrew Norwood and Martyn Woolliscroft navigated their way to the seaside town in just over eight hours, raising £1,600 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Paul said: “We left the pub at 4am to beat the heat, and we borrowed two support vehicles from Marshall Land Rover Melton Mowbray.

“Last year we cycled to Skegness so it was rewarding to do something again.

“My thanks go to Paul, Pam, Gaz and Tracey for driving the vehicles and Alan, Milley and Adge for meeting us there.”