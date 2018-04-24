Proud Stathern hospice tea room volunteer doing fourth London to Brighton Challenge

For the fourth time in as many years, a determined fundraiser from Kinoulton is doing the London to Brighton Challenge at the end of May.

Richard Smailes, who volunteers at Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s team room in Stathern, will walk 100 kilometres from capital to coast in under 24 hours.

His gruelling hike will take him from Richmond, along the River Thames, over the North and South Downs, and through familiar stunning Surrey and Sussex countryside.

The fifty-four-year-old said: “Why am I doing it again? Why not? It’s such a challenge and I enjoy telling other people about it.

“I want to raise at least £350 for Dove Cottage.

“Not only is it a great cause, it’s also a lovely place to work, with lovely people and interesting customers.”

Richard has done plenty of walking in preparation. His preferred route is from Kinoulton, along Grantham Canal to the tea room at Dove Cottage, back onto the canal to Pizzini in Bottesford, and then home.

To sponsor Richard call in at the hospice, tea room or log on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/richardsmailes2