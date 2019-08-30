Preparations in full swing for Melton’s Battle of Britain parade

Preparations are in full swing for the popular annual Battle of Britain parade through the streets of Melton.

Serving and former air force personnel, standard bearers from the town branches of RAFA and the Royal British Legion and members of the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC squadron will march behind the Toy Soldiers Band on Sunday September 15.

A service will, as usual, be held at St Mary’s Church and a wreath-laying ceremony will take place in Memorial Gardens.

Brenda Cox, branch secretary of Melton RAFA, said: “Volunteers will be marching alongside the parade with collection buckets should the public wish to donate to the Wings Appeal, which provides welfare facilities to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

“We hope as many people as possible will take the time to come and watch this special event and any ex RAF personnel will be most welcome to join in the parade.”

The party will set off from Chapel Street at 10am and pass along King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Leicester Street before turning left into Church Street for the St Mary’s Church service dedication, which will be led by Rev Kevin Ashby.

Standards and wreaths will be presented at the altar and after the service, at approximately 11.30am, the parade wil re-form in Burton Street and march off into the Market Place, where the salute will be taken by Squadron Leader Stuart Gould.

Also in the reviewing party for the salute will be the Vice Lord-Lt Cololnel Murray Colville, Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, Senior Town Warden John Southerington and Melton RAFA Branch President, Hadge Jarvis.

The party will continue down Leicester Sreett into the Memorial Gardens, where wreaths will be laid by representatives of all the organisations taking part.

This service will be led by RAFAC Padre John Hewer with the Last Post and reveille being sounded before the parade is dismissed.

Collections for the Wings Appeal will be held at Tesco, Melton, on September 8, and at a stall in the Market Place on September 10 and 14, where visitors will also be able to buy Wings pin badges, plane badges, wrist bands, small cuddly bears and the latest Ducks to help with the fundraising.