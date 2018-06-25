Powerful lessons teach Key Stage 2 pupils at Frisby Primary School about energy

Bright sparks at Frisby Primary School have taken part in fun interactive lessons which explored energy production, distribution and consumption.

E.ON’s ‘Energy in a Play’ workshops challenged Key Stage 2 to become more energy efficient around the home.

Pupils also learnt and practised a play about the importance of saving energy, which they performed to the rest of the school at the end of the day.

Rachel Butler, class 2 teacher and curriculum coordinator for science at Frisby Primary School, said: “Our pupils really got involved in E.ON’s Energy in a Play workshops. By performing the play to the whole school all of the children have gained from the activity and picked up some ideas about the steps we can all take around the home to make sure we’re using energy wisely.”

The workshops form part of E.ON’s commitment to helping educate communities across the UK about saving energy and smarter solutions.

St Francis Catholic Primary School in Melton also participated.

Billie-Jean Poole, who works in community relations at E.ON, said: “Our Energy in a Play workshops teach children about the importance of saving energy and encourage all of the pupils to get involved and explore the subject of energy in different ways.”