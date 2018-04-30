‘Positive feedback’ for plans to build 56 retirement properties on former Melton nursing home site

Developers planning to build retirement apartments and bungalows on the site of a former Melton nursing home say they had ‘widespread support’ for their proposals during a public exhibition event.

We reported last week that McCarthy and Stone wanted to redevelop the Catherine Dalley House site off Scalford Road and were preparing to submit a planning application to the borough council.

And on Wednesday they revealed details of those plans, which will involve 46 one and two-bedroom retirement living apartments and 10 bungalows, with all properties specifically designed for the over 60s.

The company invited around 2,000 nearby residents to attend their exhibition, at Pera, and they say around 50 people attended.

McCarthy and Stone said everyone who has so far given feedback supported what they were trying to do with the site.

The proposals also include communal spaces, including a homeowner’s lounge and attractive communal gardens, while a house manager would oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

It is proposed to retain the trees towards the front of the site that are covered by a Tree Preservation Order and these will be supplemented by new tree planting and boundary treatments.

Matt Wills, the company’s regional managing director, said: “When speaking with local people, it became immediately clear that there is a real desire to see this disused site brought back into use.”

He added: “We have worked hard to create an attractive, traditional design for this under-utilised site and it was encouraging to see how well-received our proposals were.

“The level of interest in the plans suggests there is a real local need for this form of specialist accommodation in Melton Mowbray.”

We reported in September that the former Catherine Dalley House site was being sold off for development with a guide price of £750,000. It was closed in March 2016 by Leicestershire County Council, which said it could not afford the £315,000 required to upgrade the home because of budgetary pressures at County Hall.

Go online at www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/meltonmowbray or call freephone 0800 2987040 for further information on the emerging plans.