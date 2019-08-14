Popular former Melton bistro opens again for charity night

A much-loved former Melton restaurant opened up again on Friday evening for a very special charity evening.

English’s Bistro, which traded for many years on Leicester Street, hosted a three-course meal at the cafe at Melton Country Park.

Guests at the English's Bistro pop-up night

The 20 customers on the night had made bids to attend with all the proceeds going to local support group for men’s mental health awareness, Matt’s Meet Up.

John and Linzi Taylor, who ran English’s back in the day were assisted on the night by ex-employees Mark, Linda and Richard.

John said: “The night was just like the good old days, with us all running around like headless chickens and the electricity and gas going off.

“But it was so much fun and a great turn out for a worthy cause.”

Guests at the English's Bistro pop-up night

The charity was chosen because John hosts a Melton support group for the cause on Monday evenings. He has suffered from panic attacks in the past, and admits to having hidden it from his wife.

The main focus of Matt’s Meet Up is creating awareness of male suicide and providing men with a safe, friendly and non-judgmental space to open up and talk through their problems.

John added: “I chose Matt’s Meet Up as it’s something very close to my heart.

“When my son was 19, some of his pals chose suicide as a way out and I became astounded to find that, comparing stats for men and women, it’s 75 per cent of males that take their own lives - we just don’t talk about our problems, and that is a major issue.”

Local duo Francis, aka Tom Zabraski and Joe Jackson, provide the musical entertainment at the English's Bistro pop-up evening

Musical entertainment on the night was provided by local duo, Francis.

Guest speaker was Leigh Higgins, deputy leader of Melton Borough Council and a regular at the bistro in the old days.

He said: “It was a great evening and what an original idea by John and Linzi to bring back English’s Bistro, in pop-up form, to help raise both money and awareness for men’s mental health.

“Many Meltonians will remember the entertainment and hospitality of the legendary English’s Bistro team.”

The pop-up bistro will return to the country park cafe on Friday August 23 with more events planned for the future.

Call Melton Space on 07857 203719 to use the cafe for a community event.