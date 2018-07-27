VIDEO: Watch this fantastic aerial video of the RAVC centenary parade in Melton

A spectacular aerial view of this morning’s colourful RAVC centenary parade through Melton has been released by the Ministry of Defence.

The footage is taken from a drone above Market Place and shows huge crowds welcoming hundreds of military personnel and their animals in the town centre.

The Band of the Army Medical Services leads the RAVC centenary parade through Melton EMN-180727-130402001

Accompanied by the Band of the Army Medical Services, officers and soldiers from the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) and the 1st Military Working Dog Regiment, based at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham, can be seen marching past VIPs and taking the salute.

The party included dozens of mounted riders, some of them wearing First World War uniform, and members of the RAVC Association and the Melton Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The parade started from the livestock market in Scalford Road and passed along Nottingham Street, Market Place, Leicester Street and Wilton Road before returning to the market to be dismissed.