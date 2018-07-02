Tories hold Syston seat in County Hall by-election

Have your say

The Conservatives held their seat in Syston after Tom Barkley won the Leicestershire County Council by-election.

Voters headed to the polls on Thursday following the death of former county councillor David Slater in April.

Mr Barkley secured 59.7 per cent of the vote after winning 810 votes.

Claire Marie Poole, for the Labour Party, received 251 votes – 18.5 per cent.

Nitesh Pravin Dave, Liberal Democrats, received 149 votes – 11 per cent.

Matthew Robert Wise, The Green Party, received 97 votes – 7.2 per cent.

Andy McWilliam, UK Independence Party, received 49 votes – 3.6 per cent.

Turnout was 15.5 per cent, with 1.360 votes cast in total. Four votes were spoiled.