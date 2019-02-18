Speculation that Sir Alan Duncan faces being deselected as Melton MP

Melton MP, Sir Alan Duncan, may be prevented from standing at the next election, according to reports in the national media today (Monday).

Sir Alan is said to be facing a call for his deselection at the Rutland and Melton Conservative Association AGM on March 15.

It follows his criticism of fellow Tories who support Brexit and oppose Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of negotiations for the UK to leave the EU at the end of next month.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a vote of no confidence in Sir Alan, who is Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, could be held at the AGM, which will be at Victoria Hall in Oakham.

It follows moves to deselect other MPs, such as Grantham and Stamford’s Nick Boles, in campaigns led by constituency Brexit supporters.

Sir Alan has been Melton MP since 1992 and enjoyed a majority of more than 23,000 votes at the last General Election in 2017.

If he lost a vote of confidence next month it would prevent him from reapplying to stand at the next election.

The Melton Times is awaiting a comment from Sir Alan on today’s developments.