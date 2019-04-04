Rutland election candidates announced for next month’s ballot

Have your say

Rutland residents have been finding out today (Thursday) who the candidates are for the county council elections next month.

The Whissendine seat will be contested by Chris Brookes (Labour), Giles Clifton (Conservative), Rosemary Powell (Independent) and Kevin Thomas (Liberal Democrat).

Current incumbent Ian Arnold, an Independent councillor, will not be standing.

Langham will be a straight fight between Oliver Hemsley, who currently occupies the seat for the Tories, and Liberal Democrat candidate John Brookes.

The elections for all 26 seats will take place at various polling stations on Thursday May 2.

Go online to https://www.rutland.gov.uk/my-council/electoral-registration-and-elections/elections-and-referendums/local-elections-may-2019/rutland-county-council-elections/ for a full list of nominated candidates for every ward.