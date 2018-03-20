REVEALED: The 15 Leicestershire County Council official paid between £90k and £194k every year

Leicestershire County Council has published a list of its top paid officials in 2016/17.

Chief executive John Sinnott remains the highest earner. He is the longest-serving council chief executive in the country, and is paid £194,000 a year.

Overall there are nine officers paid more than £100,000 a year.

The figures were revealed in the agenda of a meeting that will take place at County Hall this week (Wednesday March 21), where pay policy will be discussed.

The council says it needs to cut £50 million from its spending over the next four years.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire County Council said: “We have a budget of £790 million per year and a capital programme of £290 million, and have saved £178 million over the last eight years.

“We need high quality senior managers in order to deliver the major transformation and savings that the council is pursuing.”



Leicestershire County Council’s top paid staff in 2016/17:

John Sinnott, chief executive, £194,000

John Doherty, Eastern Shires Purchasing Organisation (Espo) director, £135,000

Mike Sandys, director of public health, £125,000

Phil Crossland, director of transport and environment, £124,000

Jon Wilson, director of adults and communities, £121,000

Lauren Haslam, director of law and governance, £101,000

Gordon McFarlane, assistant director corporate services and transformation, £108,000

Chris Tambini, finance director, £107,000

Tom Purnell, assistant chief executive, £91,000

Brian Roberts, corporate resources director, £91,000

Neil Hanney, assistant director commissioning and development, £91,000

Roderick O’Connor, assistant director customer services and operations, £91,000

Peter Davis, assistant director promoting independence, £91,000

Sandy McMillan, assistant director, strategy and commissioning, £91,000

Heather Pick, assistant director personal care and support, £91,000