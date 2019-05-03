Reduced majority for Conservatives in Melton

The Conservatives on Melton Borough Council remain in control but with a reduced majority afer the votes were counted last night.

There were 28 seats up for grabs across the 16 Melton Borough Council wards.

Four of the wards had already been decided because candidates in those areas are unopposed. That meant that Bottesford will be represented by Pru Chandler and Donald Pritchett, Malise Graham will extend his 30-year presence on the council for Wymondham, Ronan Browne serves for the first time for Frisby and Robert Child is newly-elected in Gaddesby ward.

This year’s candidates are made up of 27 Conservatives, seven Independents, seven from the Green Party, five from Labour and one each from the Liberal Democrats and UKIP.

Nineteen of the 27 current borough councillors were standing for election again. Before last night’s vote the council was made up entirely of Tory councillors apart from one Independent and one vacant seat following the death of Labour member Michael Blase in January this year.

How the voting went in each ward:

Asfordby

Steven Carter - INDEPENDENT - 374

Ronnie DeBurle - CON - 288

Mal Sheldon - CON - 235

Bottesford

Pru Chandler - CON - Uncontested

Donald Pritchett - INDEPENDENT - Uncontested

Croxton Kerrial

Alan Hewson - INDEPENDENT - 375

Mike Hollingworth - CON - 228

Long Clawson and Stathern Ward

Pam Baguley - CON - 517

Christopher Evans - INDEPENDENT - 713

Mel Steadman - CON - 648

Melton Craven

Rob Bindloss - CON - 252

Jeanne Douglas - CON - 253

Frank Duckworth - INDEPENDENT - 111

Mark Frisby - INDEPENDENT - 249

Marilyn Gordon - INDEPENDENT - 246

David Ogden - LAB - 203

Melton Dorian

Pat Cumbers - CON - 477

Alan Pearson - CON - 429

Philip Wood - GREEN - 438

John Wyatt - CON - 385

Melton Egerton

Mike Brown - LAB - 194

Peter Faulkner - CON - 226

Sue Karran - LAB - 179

Amanda Reeves - GREEN - 207

John Reeves - GREEN - 161

Rebecca Smedley - CON - 235

Melton Newport

Margaret Glancy - CON - 649

Simon Lumley - CON - 656

Alastair McQuillan - GREEN - 495

Pam Posnett - CON - 751

John Scutter - UKIP - 352

Melton Sysonby

Tej Bains - CON - 657

John Illingworth - CON - 552

Rosie Johnson - GREEN - 429

Peter Karran - LAB - 376

Jacob Wilkinson - CON - 508

Melton Warwick

Caroline Arkless - GREEN - 283

Chris Fisher - CON - 327

Alison Freer-Jones - CON - 389

Tim Litt - LAB - 237

Old Dalby

Kim Lee - GREEN - 296

Joe Orson - CON - 380

Somerby

Leigh Higgins - CON - 450

Hamish McAuley - LIB DEM - 234

Waltham on the Wolds

Elaine Holmes - INDEPENDENT - 351

Keran Turakhia - CON - 153