Reduced majority for Conservatives in Melton

The Conservatives on Melton Borough Council remain in control but with a reduced majority afer the votes were counted last night.
There were 28 seats up for grabs across the 16 Melton Borough Council wards.
Four of the wards had already been decided because candidates in those areas are unopposed. That meant that Bottesford will be represented by Pru Chandler and Donald Pritchett, Malise Graham will extend his 30-year presence on the council for Wymondham, Ronan Browne serves for the first time for Frisby and Robert Child is newly-elected in Gaddesby ward.
This year’s candidates are made up of 27 Conservatives, seven Independents, seven from the Green Party, five from Labour and one each from the Liberal Democrats and UKIP.
Nineteen of the 27 current borough councillors were standing for election again. Before last night’s vote the council was made up entirely of Tory councillors apart from one Independent and one vacant seat following the death of Labour member Michael Blase in January this year.
How the voting went in each ward:
Asfordby
Steven Carter - INDEPENDENT - 374
Ronnie DeBurle - CON - 288
Mal Sheldon - CON - 235
Bottesford
Pru Chandler - CON - Uncontested
Donald Pritchett - INDEPENDENT - Uncontested
Croxton Kerrial
Alan Hewson - INDEPENDENT - 375
Mike Hollingworth - CON - 228
Long Clawson and Stathern Ward
Pam Baguley - CON - 517
Christopher Evans - INDEPENDENT - 713
Mel Steadman - CON - 648
Melton Craven
Rob Bindloss - CON - 252
Jeanne Douglas - CON - 253
Frank Duckworth - INDEPENDENT - 111
Mark Frisby - INDEPENDENT - 249
Marilyn Gordon - INDEPENDENT - 246
David Ogden - LAB - 203
Melton Dorian
Pat Cumbers - CON - 477
Alan Pearson - CON - 429
Philip Wood - GREEN - 438
John Wyatt - CON - 385
Melton Egerton
Mike Brown - LAB - 194
Peter Faulkner - CON - 226
Sue Karran - LAB - 179
Amanda Reeves - GREEN - 207
John Reeves - GREEN - 161
Rebecca Smedley - CON - 235
Melton Newport
Margaret Glancy - CON - 649
Simon Lumley - CON - 656
Alastair McQuillan - GREEN - 495
Pam Posnett - CON - 751
John Scutter - UKIP - 352
Melton Sysonby
Tej Bains - CON - 657
John Illingworth - CON - 552
Rosie Johnson - GREEN - 429
Peter Karran - LAB - 376
Jacob Wilkinson - CON - 508
Melton Warwick
Caroline Arkless - GREEN - 283
Chris Fisher - CON - 327
Alison Freer-Jones - CON - 389
Tim Litt - LAB - 237
Old Dalby
Kim Lee - GREEN - 296
Joe Orson - CON - 380
Somerby
Leigh Higgins - CON - 450
Hamish McAuley - LIB DEM - 234
Waltham on the Wolds
Elaine Holmes - INDEPENDENT - 351
Keran Turakhia - CON - 153