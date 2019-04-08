New Melton Mayor needed after deputy decides not to stand at elections

A Melton councillor who was due to become Mayor next month says he is ‘disappointed’ he won’t now get the chance to perform the role after deciding not to stand in the upcoming local elections.

Tom Greenow was named as Deputy Mayor when Councillor Pru Chandler was elected Mayor last May and the deputy is normally appointed to the top civic post the following year.

Market auctioneer Tom Greenow with Clive Delamere and some British White cattle EMN-190804-170836001

But Councillor Greenow, the representative for Melton Warwick for the last four years, says his work commitments as head of sales at the town’s livestock market and his family life as the father of a six-month-old baby meant he did not have enough free time to serve for another term.

He told the Melton Times: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make to not stand this time.

“I am disappointed not to become Mayor because I was looking forward to it.

“But my workload is bigger at the market and we are working now with Louth livestock market which involves me being up there some of the week.

“I also have a young family and they have to come first.

“If the opportunity comes up to stand again for council and I have the time to commit to it then I will consider it.”

A spokesperson for Melton Council confirmed that a new Mayor would now need to be sought and the role will be filled, through a vote by members, at the full council meeting on May 16.

Melton Warwick ward will now be electing two new councillors at the borough poll on May 2 with Councillor Julia Hurrell also not standing for another term.

Caroline Arkless (Green) will battle it out at the ballot box with Labour candidate Tim Litt and Conservative candidates Chris Fisher and Alison Freer-Jones.

Council leader Joe Orson, who represents the Conservatives, faces opposition for his Old Dalby seat in the shape of Green Party candidate, Kim Lee, a former Ruland county councillor and a deputy leader of that authority.

Melton Council’s deputy leader, Leigh Higgins, will compete or his Somerby ward seat with Liberal Democrat, Hamish McAuley.

Here is a reminder of all the candidates standing for election to the borough council next month:

-Asfordby (Ronnie de Burle & Mal Sheldon):

Steven Carter (Ind); Ronnie de Burle (Con); Mal Sheldon (Con).

-Bottesford (Pru Chandler & David Wright):

Pru Chandler (Con) & Donald Pritchett (Ind).

-Croxton Kerrial (Gerald Botterill):

Alan Hewson (Ind) & Mike Hollingworth (Con).

-Frisby on the Wreake (Edward Hutchison):

Ronan Browne (Con).

-Gaddesby (Janet Simpson):

Robert Child (Con).

-Long Clawson & Stathern (Pam Baguley & Byron Rhodes):

Pam Baguley (Con); Christopher Evans; Mel Steadman (Con).

-Melton Craven (Tracy Beaken & Jeanne Douglas):

Rob Bindloss (Con); Jeanne Douglas (Con); Frank Duckworth (Ind); Mark Frisby (Ind); Marilyn Gordon (Ind); David Ogden (Lab).

-Melton Dorian (Pat Cumbers. John Wyatt & Alan Pearson):

Pat Cumbers (Con); Alan Pearson (Con); Philip Wood (Green); John Wyatt (Con).

-Melton Egerton (Peter Faulkner & one vacant seat after death of Michael Blasé):

Mike Brown (Lab); Peter Faulkner (Con); Sue Karran (Lab); Amanda Reeves (Green); John Reeves (Green); Rebecca Smedley (Con).

-Melton Newport (Margaret Glancy, Simon Lumley and Pam Posnett):

Margaret Glancy (Con); Simon Lumley (Con); Alastair McQuillan (Green); Pam Posnett (Con); John Scutter (UKIP).

-Melton Sysonby (Tej Bains, Alison Freer-Jones and John Illingworth):

Tej Bains (Con); John Illingworth (Con); Rosie Johnson (Green); Peter Karran (Lab); Jacob Wilkinson (Con).

-Melton Warwick (Tom Greenow & Julia Hurrell):

Caroline Arkless (Green); Chris Fisher (Con); Alison Freer-Jones (Con); Tim Litt (Lab).

-Old Dalby (Joe Orson):

Kim Lee (Green) & Joe Orson (Con).

-Somerby (Leigh Higgins):

Leigh Higgins (Con) & Hamish McAuley (LD).

-Waltham on the Wolds (Elaine Holmes):

Elaine Holmes (Ind) & Keran Turakhia (Con).

-Wymondham (Malise Graham):

Malise Graham (Con).