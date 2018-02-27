New Council Tax bills revealed - what you will pay from April

Residents in Melton town living in an average Band D property will pay £1,733.20 a year for Council Tax for the year beginning in April.

Borough councillors have agreed to raise their portion of the tax from £162.75 to £168.69, for Band D homes, compared to last year, but they froze the extra precept which depends on where people live, which in the town remains £57.96.

The final amount for residents was calculated by Melton Council after Leicestershireshire County Council decided to hike its share of the Council Tax by 5.99 per cent at their budget meeting.

The portion of the tax for police services in the county was also raised by £1 a month following a public consultation launched by crime commissioner Lord Willy Bach, who said it was needed to invest in more officers.