Nearly 40 new jobs to be created if Melton nursing home extension is approved

Councillors are expected to approve plans for a 36-bedroom extension and five bungalows at a Melton care home this week which will result in almost 40 new jobs being created.

The single-storey development will see 36 en suite rooms built in a new wing at Scalford Court Care Home, on Melton Road, and five two-bedroom supported living cottages.

If approved the changes would result in 36 full-time jobs being created and three part-time positions.

The current facility has 55 bedrooms and employs 46 full-time staff and 27-part time.

The new wing would be situated on the south west of the site, 45 new parking spaces and seven disabled parking spaces would be added as part of the plans.

A kitchen big enough to cater for all residents and social areas that would be used to host movie nights and exercise classes are also included in the application.

A hairdressers, laundry area and new offices for staff would also be housed in the new wing.

The five cottages will each have two bedrooms and be rented by the home to elderly couples who want to maintain a level of independence while having care options close by. The cottages will be set in a courtyard within landscape gardens.

A planning statement by Aspbury Planning Ltd, submitted with the application, says: “The proprietors are keen to invest in the site which will provide an increase in jobs available on site but, more importantly, address the shortfall in and meet the increasing demand for bed spaces.

“It is imperative for Scalford Court Care Home to grow and modernise in order to remain competitive with other care providers.”

Objections have been made to Melton Borough Council about traffic issues and the loss of wildlife habitat.

A number of protected trees will have to be cut down to make way for the new wing but it has been designed so that others can remain.

Melton borough councillors will be recommended to approve the plans at Thursday evening’s planning committee meeting.