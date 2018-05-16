Momentous mayoral year for Tejpal and a new wife

Have your say

Tejpal Bains has reflected on the most momentous year of his life when he not only served as Melton’s youngest ever Mayor and the first from an ethnic background, but he also met his future wife while on council business.

Councillor Bains (28) was in the car park outside the council offices when he bumped into a former university friend called Navpreet, who was in town visiting a client.

Former Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, on his wedding day with new wife Navpreet EMN-180516-172442001

The pair, who are both solicitors, got chatting and four weeks later they got engaged.

They married on Monday and at Tuesday’s annual meeting Councillor Bains presented his new wife with flowers.

He said later: “It has been an incredible year and I’ve really enjoyed my time as Mayor.

“To have met Nav as well, I feel really, really blessed.”

Councillor Bains was showered with praise by other councillors before he handed over the mayoral chains to Councillor Pru Chandler.

His smiling disposition and the friendly way he engaged with residents, both young and old, was praised.

Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, told the meeting: “Tejpal, you have the most infectious laugh I’ve ever known.

“You have a unique ability to draw people in and you have been a great Mayor.”

Councillor Leigh Higgins, said: “It has been a truly wonderful experience to have you as our Mayor.”